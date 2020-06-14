Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $878.77.

CMG opened at $991.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

