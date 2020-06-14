Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,845 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of DLTR opened at $87.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.