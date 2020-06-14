Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,392 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 759,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,630,000.

IEUR opened at $42.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.