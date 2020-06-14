Deutsche Bank AG Buys 361,997 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 192.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of RealPage worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 2,000.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RealPage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RP. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

RP stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $25,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $5,189,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,283 shares of company stock valued at $42,056,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

