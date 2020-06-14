Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of WABCO worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after buying an additional 1,166,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after acquiring an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,205,000 after acquiring an additional 223,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WABCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

