Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Amcor worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 59,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amcor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

