Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,079,145 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Vistra Energy worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

VST opened at $20.20 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

