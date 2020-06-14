Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

