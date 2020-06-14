Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

