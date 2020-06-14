Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $878.77.

CMG stock opened at $991.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $966.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

