Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chegg were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $952,000.

NYSE CHGG opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.35.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

