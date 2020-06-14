Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 369.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $44,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

CRL stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $189.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

