Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Position Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Centurylink worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,669,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.