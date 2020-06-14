Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.