Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 41,735 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

