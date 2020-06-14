Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 102,949 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in GAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

