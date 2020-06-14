Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

BRO stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.