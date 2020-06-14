Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 14th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In related news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after buying an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.