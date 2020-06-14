Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

DECK opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock worth $1,283,610. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,989,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,617,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

