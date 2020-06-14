Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 14th total of 10,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.