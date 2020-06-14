Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $46,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

