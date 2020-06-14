Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.17. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

