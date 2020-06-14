BidaskClub Lowers Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.99. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

