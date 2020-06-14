BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BCE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,900,000 after purchasing an additional 683,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.04.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

