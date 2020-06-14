Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comerica were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after buying an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMA. UBS Group cut their price target on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

