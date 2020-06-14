Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $104,000 in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 47,434 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,316,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,647,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,057. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

