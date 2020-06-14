Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $108,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,981,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

