Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $103,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 206,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $100.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

