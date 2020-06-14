Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

