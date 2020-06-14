Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $51,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,740 shares of company stock worth $10,321,230 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.93. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

