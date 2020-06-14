Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $929,649,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,403,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $607,815,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHGE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

