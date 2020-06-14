Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,866 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pentair worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,986,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $79,705,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after buying an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $20,049,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Pentair by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 994,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

PNR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

