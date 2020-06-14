Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

