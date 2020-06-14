Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MU opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
MU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
