Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,880 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,479.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.