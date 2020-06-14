Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,203 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 336,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,374,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,310 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.