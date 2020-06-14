Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,308 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

KMI stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

