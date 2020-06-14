Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,147 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,147.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $51.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

