Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,493 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.38.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

