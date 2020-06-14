Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,265 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 584.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $96.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

