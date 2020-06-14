Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after buying an additional 84,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $15,085,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

NYSE:WAT opened at $185.56 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

