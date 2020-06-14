Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

