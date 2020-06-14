Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 241,666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

