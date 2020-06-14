Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 894,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $336,022,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $68,029,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $124,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.41 and a 200 day moving average of $368.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

