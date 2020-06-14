Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,540 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $67.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

