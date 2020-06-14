Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,237 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $82.85 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

