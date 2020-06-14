Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.24.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,416 shares of company stock valued at $60,962,299 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

