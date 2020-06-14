Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,350 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.53. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,428.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

