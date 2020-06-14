Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth $69,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter worth $80,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.