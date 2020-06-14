Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 21,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $55,211.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,029,991 shares of company stock worth $8,733,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of AXDX opened at $9.36 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.78.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.