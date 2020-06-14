Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.98 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

DIA opened at $256.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $261.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

